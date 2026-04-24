TN polls: Officials, cops, electorate brave hot, humid weather to fulfil call of duty

CHENNAI: As expected, polling day in Tamil Nadu on Thursday was marked by hot and humid weather, with temperatures staying above normal in several districts. This made outdoors movement uncomfortable for voters, polling personnel and party workers.

According to weather observations recorded at 5.30 pm, many districts registered maximum temperatures above the seasonal average. Vellore emerged one of the hottest places in the state at 40.7 degree Celsius, followed by Karur Paramathi and Madurai airport at 40 degree Celsius each.

In Chennai, the city experienced simmering heat coupled with humidity through the day. While Nungambakkam recorded 35 degree Celsius, the airport station registered 37.5 degree Celsius.

What made conditions more uncomfortable was the humidity, which hovered between 60% and 70% in the city. The combination of heat and moisture pushed the wet bulb temperature to 28 degree Celsius, an indicator that reflects how difficult it is for the human body to cool itself through sweating, said weather blogger K Srikanth.

Across several polling booths in Chennai, voters were seen carrying umbrellas, water bottles and towels. Election officials and security personnel stationed outdoors also faced trying conditions.