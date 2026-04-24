TVK's dual voter base in Gobichettipalayam may pose a threat to DMK and AIADMK

ERODE: The political discourse in the Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency in Erode district centres almost entirely on TVK's Chief Coordinator and its candidate KA Sengottaiyan.

TVK party cadres claim that their party will pose a strong challenge to the two major Dravidian parties, thanks to its dual support base: young, enthusiastic Vijay fans and experienced seniors who are supporters of Sengottaiyan.

"We believe this combination will help the TVK to pose a threat to the DMK and the AIADMK," said S Gobinath (20) a fresh voter at Puthukaraipudur.

However, AIADMK workers claim Sengottaiyan who has built a strong charisma around the AIADMK's two-leaf symbol will not be able to destroy or weaken his former party easily. DMK men, on the other hand, say that the splitting of Sengottaiyan's support votes between both sides will actually work in their favour.

A long-time AIADMK strongman and nine-time MLA with deep roots in the Kongu region, Sengottaiyan has dominated this seat for decades through personal loyalty, community support, and consistent development work. The constituency has been an AIADMK bastion since 1971 due to his influence.

In late 2025, he joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by actor Vijay after he was expelled from the AIADMK. Soon, he resigned as the MLA. This time too he has been in the fray from Gobichettipalayam on the TVK ticket (whistle symbol), aiming for what could be another strong performance.