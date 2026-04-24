Various party workers object to security personnel using whistles at polling booths across Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Several incidents of party workers objecting to the use of whistles by security personnel on election duty at polling stations in Coimbatore, Karur and others parts of the state were reported on Thursday, on the grounds that the whistle is the party symbol of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had deployed inter-state home guards and police personnel to assist in maintaining order at polling booths, and many of them carried whistles attached to lanyards and used them to regulate voter queues and control the traffic outside the polling stations. However, this routine practice drew sharp criticism from the supporters of the DMK, AIADMK and NTK, who pointed out that the use of whistles near polling booths could be perceived as indirect promotion of a political symbol.

Following the objections, police personnel were instructed to remove the whistles and keep them inside their pockets.