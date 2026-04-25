‘108’ TN ambulance staff deal with 800 assault cases on poll day

CHENNAI: The ‘108’ ambulance staff attended to 800 physical assault cases across Tamil Nadu on the day of polling for the state Assembly election. According to EMRI Green Health Services that operates the ambulance service for the health department, the figure is double that handled on normal days. Of the 800 cases, some were linked to election-related violence, it added.
During the Lok Sabha election in April 2024, the ‘108’ staff attended to 701 road accident cases, 307 assault cases and 428 fainting cases.
This election, the staff handled 6,275 emergency calls, of which 1,579 were trauma (vehicular) cases, and 800 pertained to physical assault (non vehicular). Besides calls linked to fainting and loss of consciousness, the staff handled 518 pregnancy-related cases on Thursday.
While 4,800 cases are handled on average by the ‘108’ staff on a normal day, the emergency service received 16,310 calls on Thursday, according to data shared by GVK Enterprise with TNIE.
EMRI Green Health Services authorities said cases of physical assault and fainting increase during election time.
Balaji Premnath, marketing head, EMRI Green Health Services, said, “On normal days we would get around 400 assault cases, but on election day, 800 such cases were handled.” “In Chennai alone, two assault cases were reported on polling day, following which the injured were admitted to hospital.
The ambulances were also on standby near the polling stations to attend to emergencies. ORS (oral rehydration salts) was also stocked. During elections, we handled fainting, dehydration and seizures cases,” an official said. In regard to fainting and seizure cases, they were administered first aid following which they were hospitalised, the official added.
Other cases handled
Abdominal pain 435
Breathing problem 394
Cardiac arrest 394
Fall (Non Vehicular) 376
Convulsion 298
Poisoning 331
Trauma (Non Vehicular) 170