‘108’ TN ambulance staff deal with 800 assault cases on poll day

CHENNAI: The ‘108’ ambulance staff attended to 800 physical assault cases across Tamil Nadu on the day of polling for the state Assembly election. According to EMRI Green Health Services that operates the ambulance service for the health department, the figure is double that handled on normal days. Of the 800 cases, some were linked to election-related violence, it added.

During the Lok Sabha election in April 2024, the ‘108’ staff attended to 701 road accident cases, 307 assault cases and 428 fainting cases.

This election, the staff handled 6,275 emergency calls, of which 1,579 were trauma (vehicular) cases, and 800 pertained to physical assault (non vehicular). Besides calls linked to fainting and loss of consciousness, the staff handled 518 pregnancy-related cases on Thursday.

While 4,800 cases are handled on average by the ‘108’ staff on a normal day, the emergency service received 16,310 calls on Thursday, according to data shared by GVK Enterprise with TNIE.