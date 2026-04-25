CM Stalin to mark post-poll lull in Kodaikanal, EPS stays put in Salem

CHENNAI: With polling for the Assembly elections concluding on a largely peaceful note, political parties in Tamil Nadu have shifted gears from high-decibel campaigning to closed-door reviews, strategy huddles and brief breaks ahead of the results.

DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday met candidates from Chennai and neighbouring districts, including Harbour candidate and minister PK Sekar Babu. He later visited the party’s election strategy office, PEN, in Teynampet.

Sources said Stalin sought detailed feedback on the party’s prospects in and around Chennai and was briefed on areas where the DMK could face stiff competition from the AIADMK. He is also learnt to have reviewed reports on booth-level performance and gaps in ground mobilisation.

The chief minister is scheduled to leave for Kodaikanal with his family on Saturday for a four-day break.