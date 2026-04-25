Day after DMK man dies on duty, mom passes away

SALEM: A DMK functionary, who was engaged in election duty, died after collapsing at a polling booth in the Salem West constituency on Thursday. His mother, who was unable to cope with the sudden passing of her son, also passed away on Friday.

Mariyappan, a party worker, was on duty at a polling booth in Athikattanur near Tharamangalam when he suddenly fainted and died of a suspected heart attack.

On Friday morning, his mother Palaniyammal also passed away, with relatives attributing it to the emotional distress caused by her son’s sudden death.

Tourism Minister and Salem Central District DMK secretary R Rajendran visited the family and offered his condolences. He also provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to Mariyappan’s wife, Radha, on behalf of the party to support the family.