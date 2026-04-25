Demand gap under focus in TNPDCL 10-year power plan

CHENNAI: Amid rising renewable energy capacity and carbon reduction commitments, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) is working on a 10-year power plan by analysing the demand gap between solar and non-solar hours.

According to the Central Electricity Authority’s (CEA) National Electricity Plan for resource adequacy for the period 2026-27 to 2035-36, power demand is higher during solar hours (7 am to 6 pm) between March and June. During non-solar hours, the demand drops by around 3,000-4,000 MW.

As per the CEA’s analysis of the demand gap between the solar and non-solar hours over the past two years (2024-25 and 2025-26 till January), Tamil Nadu’s average power demand stood at 20,871 MW, 20,399 MW and 21,183 MW in April, May and June of 2024-25 respectively. During non-solar hours in the corresponding period, the demand was lower at 20,116 MW, 19,688 MW and 20,209 MW.