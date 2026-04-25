Explosion at Theni fireworks unit leaves two killed, one injured

THENI: Two workers were killed in a blast at the Sri Lakshmi Fireworks unit at Cumbum in Theni district on Saturday morning. Police identified the deceased individuals as S Deenadayalan (20) and S Suriya (24).

A huge shed was razed to the ground following an explosion at 10.10 am, reportedly caused by the friction of chemicals handled by the workers. The sound of the explosion was reportedly heard up to 2 kilometres from the unit.

Deenadayalan and Suriya died on the spot, while K Ayyappan (32) sustained minor injuries. He has been taken to the Government Hospital in Theni for treatment.

The blast occurred when other workers were engaged in routine manufacturing-related processes at the firecrackers unit.

Notably, the unit holds a license to operate the business.

Fire and rescue services personnel from nearby towns, including Cumbum and Theni, rushed to the site. The blaze was brought under control after over an hour.

A case was registered against M Tirupati, owner of the unit, in Cumbum North Police Station, and an investigation is underway.