Female loco pilot from Salem Division alleges sexual assault by senior, seeks strict action

A female assistant loco pilot in the Salem Division of Southern Railway has sought strict action against a chief loco inspector, alleging he sexually assaulted her during an orientation course examination on September 13 last year.

Acting on the woman’s initial complaint, the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) recommended only transferring and issuing a warning to the accused officer.

"The Chief Loco Inspector, T Selvaraj, allegedly touched her head, shoulder, thigh, hip and lip," the ICC said while recording the woman's statement.

However, the woman, in her appeal before the Salem Divisional Railway Manager, said, "The incident was never mere touching or physical contact towards me.

Rather, it constituted aggravated sexual harassment and assault with intent to outrage my modesty, as defined under Sections 74 and 75 of the BNS."

In her initial complaint, the woman had alleged that after finding her alone during the examination for the orientation course, Selvaraj allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Based on this, the Salem Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer appointed the ICC.

The victim told the committee that after completing the examination, when she returned home, Selvaraj called her and apologised for his actions, saying that such a mistake would not happen again, and requested her to "forget" the incident.

Corroborating these claims through call recordings submitted by the woman, in its report, the committee said that Selvaraj accepted all the charges in toto.

"Accordingly, the ICC holds that the charges framed against T Selvaraj, CLI/ED, are proved," the report said.