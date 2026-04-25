Kovai sees record polling at 84.76% turnout: Collector

COIMBATORE: Voting for Assembly elections in the district concluded peacefully on Thursday, with a voter turnout of 84.76%, surpassing the previous election's turnout. District Collector and Election Officer Pavan Kumar G Giriappanavar confirmed that no major law and order issues were reported in the district and no constituency required re-polling.
After polling, electronic voting machines (EVMs) from all 10 Assembly constituencies were transported under heavy security to the Government College of Technology campus, where counting will take place on April 4. The final batch of EVMs from Mettupalayam constituency arrived on Friday morning. The machines were subsequently sealed and secured in strong rooms in the presence of election observers and representatives of political parties.
After sealing the rooms, the collector met with reporters. He said that a higher voter turnout of around 85% has been recorded this time in the district as opposed to 69% in 2021.
Particularly, the Sulur constituency registered the highest turnout with 88.31%. Similarly, several other parts of the district also saw higher voter participation, such as Pollachi, Kinathukkadavu and Thondamuthur constituencies.
"Scrutiny of polling was done based on directions given by the Election Commission of India. It has been completed in around eight constituencies (till Friday morning), and there is no need for a re-poll, " he said. He further confirmed that a three-layer security system has been implemented at the counting centre.
"Over 300 CCTV cameras have been installed, and a separate control room has been set up for monitoring. Special arrangements have also been made for political party agents to monitor strong rooms," the collector said.