Kovai sees record polling at 84.76% turnout: Collector

COIMBATORE: Voting for Assembly elections in the district concluded peacefully on Thursday, with a voter turnout of 84.76%, surpassing the previous election's turnout. District Collector and Election Officer Pavan Kumar G Giriappanavar confirmed that no major law and order issues were reported in the district and no constituency required re-polling.

After polling, electronic voting machines (EVMs) from all 10 Assembly constituencies were transported under heavy security to the Government College of Technology campus, where counting will take place on April 4. The final batch of EVMs from Mettupalayam constituency arrived on Friday morning. The machines were subsequently sealed and secured in strong rooms in the presence of election observers and representatives of political parties.

After sealing the rooms, the collector met with reporters. He said that a higher voter turnout of around 85% has been recorded this time in the district as opposed to 69% in 2021.