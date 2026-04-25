List out steps taken to chant Tamil hymns at temple consecration, HR&CE dept told

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently sought status report from the HR&CE department on steps taken to ensure that Tamil hymns are chanted along with Sanskrit mantras at the ‘yagasala’, sanctum sanctorum and the temple tower during the consecration of thd Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai scheduled for September.

Citing the nature of the case, Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, in a rare gesture, also added a Tamil transcript to the order copy, as a mark of respect for the language.

The order was passed on a petition moved by Tamil Rajendiran alias R Rajendiran seeking the relief, citing similar orders passed by the high court in connection with temples such as the Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple in Dindigul’s Palani.