L&T plans 40-acre electronics hub in Kovai

CHENNAI: Larsen and Toubro is planning a phased expansion of its Coimbatore campus into a 40-acre integrated industrial electronics hub, as it enters the B2B electronics manufacturing space with a new business vertical anchored in Tamil Nadu.

The proposed facility is designed to cover the full electronics value chain — from research, development and in-house product design, to contract manufacturing, sourcing, and testing and validation — positioning Coimbatore as a key node in India's push to build domestic electronics capability.

The expansion coincides with the launch of L&T Electronic Products & Systems (LTEPS), a new vertical that will be headquartered in Bengaluru, but with manufacturing operations based in Coimbatore. Two production lines have already been commissioned at the campus, offering electronics manufacturing services to Indian and global clients.