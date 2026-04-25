Man murders woman, her son, before ending life in Salem

SALEM: In a shocking incident in Omalur, a woman and her 10-year-old son were allegedly murdered by a man following a personal dispute linked to a past relationship on Thursday night. The suspect also later died by suicide, police said.

The deceased woman, R Sathya (33) of Karuthanur, had been living separately from her husband for the past two years and was residing with her two children, including her 10-year-old son, Kishanth and 14-year-old daughter.

Police said she had earlier been acquainted with P Sakthivel (42), a resident of Vellalapatti in Karuppur. The alleged dispute is believed to have arisen after she had distanced herself from him a few months ago. According to police, on Thursday at around 10 pm, Sakthivel went to Sathya’s house, where a quarrel broke out between them and soon turned violent.

Police said Sakthivel allegedly picked up a sickle and attacked Sathya. In the course of the attack, both Sathya and her son were injured. The boy sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, while Sathya suffered grievous injuries, including deep cuts on her forehead and neck, as well as a serious injury to her wrist.