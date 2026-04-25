Man murders woman, her son, before ending life in Salem

SALEM: In a shocking incident in Omalur, a woman and her 10-year-old son were allegedly murdered by a man following a personal dispute linked to a past relationship on Thursday night. The suspect also later died by suicide, police said.
The deceased woman, R Sathya (33) of Karuthanur, had been living separately from her husband for the past two years and was residing with her two children, including her 10-year-old son, Kishanth and 14-year-old daughter.
Police said she had earlier been acquainted with P Sakthivel (42), a resident of Vellalapatti in Karuppur. The alleged dispute is believed to have arisen after she had distanced herself from him a few months ago. According to police, on Thursday at around 10 pm, Sakthivel went to Sathya’s house, where a quarrel broke out between them and soon turned violent.
Police said Sakthivel allegedly picked up a sickle and attacked Sathya. In the course of the attack, both Sathya and her son were injured. The boy sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, while Sathya suffered grievous injuries, including deep cuts on her forehead and neck, as well as a serious injury to her wrist.
Hearing the commotion from the house, neighbours rushed to the spot and found both of them injured. They were immediately taken to the Government Hospital in Omalur for emergency treatment, where doctors declared Kishanth brought dead. Sathya, who was in a critical condition was later referred to the Salem Government Hospital, where she died on Friday.
Meanwhile, police teams launched a search operation to trace the suspect. He was later found dead within the limits of the Karuppur police station in Salem city. Police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.
(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)