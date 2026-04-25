Panaiyur’s marine fossils likely 12,000 years old: ZSI

THOOTHUKUDI: The marine fossils discovered at Panaiyur in Kulathur South panchayat approximately belong to the middle to late Holocene epoch, i.e., between 8,000 and 12,000 years ago, states a report sent to District Collector Vishu Mahajan by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) a week ago.

A team of ZSI scientists, between January 5 and 10, conducted a paleontological survey of the fossil sites in Panaiyur, located nearly 25 kilometres north of Thoothukudi.

In December 2025, archaeology ensthusiast P Rajesh Selvarathi discovered the fossil site, and subsequently the then collector K Elambahavath wrote a letter to the ZSI to undertake a research at the site.

The technical report, ‘Paleontological Assessment of Newly Discovered Fossil Beds in Thoothukudi District’ authored by Dola Roy, Debashree Dam, R Chandran, C Raghunathan and Dhriti Banerjee, stated that the Panaiyur fossil assemblage was assigned the tentative age based on its stratigraphic position, sedimentological context, degree of fossilisation, and comparison with dated quaternary deposits from the region.

The fossil bed represents deposits formed during the Holocene marine transgression, when rising sea levels inundated previously exposed coastal plains and created extensive shallow marine environments suitable for sediment deposition and fossil accumulation, it added.