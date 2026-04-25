Power outages due to kite flying; TNPDCL urges caution

COIMBATORE: Kite flying during the summer holidays has been blamed for the frequent power outages in parts of Coimbatore district recently.
When kite strings snap, they often get entangled in overhead power lines, causing disruptions in the electricity supply across several localities, said officials of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL).
TNPDCL has also cautioned that such incidents not only interrupt power supply but can also lead to electrical accidents. It has appealed to the public to avoid flying kites near power lines and to follow safety guidelines to ensure uninterrupted electricity and prevent potential hazards.
Many in Coimbatore city have been flying kites from rooftops and high-rises with the start of the summer holidays . There have been several complaints from residents about power disruptions of late, though the Corporation has avoided power cuts since March. Earlier, it was done away with to assist students preparing for board examinations, and later the situation remained the same in the run-up to the Assembly election.
One reason for refraining from power shutdowns was not to create a favourable ambience for political party personnel trying to distribute cash and gifts under the cover of darkness in the election period.
It has been alleged TNPDCL staff colluded with political parties by shutting down the power supply in a few districts.
In response the TNPDCL issued a strict direction that the staff should get prior permission for any major power cuts. Also, they were asked to inform immediately in case of any emergency power interruptions.
Despite such efforts, there were electricity failure at many places in Coimbatore district before the election, raising suspicion over the role of TNPDCL staff. But officials clarified that those blackouts were caused by power overload due to the rise in power consumption in the summer. Meanwhile, they held an investigation which revealed that kite flying also played a role in the frequent power cuts.