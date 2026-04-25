Power outages due to kite flying; TNPDCL urges caution

COIMBATORE: Kite flying during the summer holidays has been blamed for the frequent power outages in parts of Coimbatore district recently.

When kite strings snap, they often get entangled in overhead power lines, causing disruptions in the electricity supply across several localities, said officials of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL).

TNPDCL has also cautioned that such incidents not only interrupt power supply but can also lead to electrical accidents. It has appealed to the public to avoid flying kites near power lines and to follow safety guidelines to ensure uninterrupted electricity and prevent potential hazards.

Many in Coimbatore city have been flying kites from rooftops and high-rises with the start of the summer holidays . There have been several complaints from residents about power disruptions of late, though the Corporation has avoided power cuts since March. Earlier, it was done away with to assist students preparing for board examinations, and later the situation remained the same in the run-up to the Assembly election.