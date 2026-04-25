Tanfed comes under purview of RTI Act, rules Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ruled that the Tamil Nadu Cooperating Market Federation (Tanfed) comes under the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act as its affairs are controlled by the state government.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan issued the ruling on a petition by P Jothibasu challenging the October 3, 2025, order of the state information commissioner rejecting his application filed on May 2, 2023, seeking certain information.

Jothibasu had sought information on the activities of the federation, including the varieties of fertilisers procured, the list of organisations from which procurement is carried out, and tender guidelines for purchase of organic manure and bio-stimulant, among others.

The federation’s public information officer concerned, however, denied disclosure of the information stating that cooperative societies do not come under the purview of the RTI Act and cited the Supreme Court judgment in the Thalappalam case for the same.

After Jothibasu’s first appeal with the department was rejected, he filed a second appeal with the state information commissioner. That, too, was dismissed. He then moved the high court.