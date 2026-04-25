Voter turnout exceeds 80% even in remote hill villages in Erode district

ERODE: The western region including Erode district recorded a voter turnout exceeding the overall state figures amid a record polling. The polling in even remote hill villages in the district that lack road connectivity registered 80%, show official figures on the Assembly election.

For example, 87% of the votes were recorded in the Kathirimalai settlement witin the Anthiyur Assembly constituency. It has 83 families of the Solaga community.

Kathirimalai can be reached after trekking on foot for four hours from the foothills at Kathiripatti in the Kolathur Block of Salem district.

It is at an elevation of 3,600 feet inside the Chennampatti forest range, about 20 km away from the Bargur Hills of Erode district.

The only mode of transport to this village, which lacks proper roads, is a tractor operated from Kathiripatti. That tractor travels along a rugged 8 km hill path, amidst wildlife threats, twice a day, once in the morning and once in the evening.

Despite such obstacles, the district administration successfully conducted the polling process and managed to achieve a high voter turnout.

On Thursday, 238 out of the 271 voters in that village cast their votes. This resulted in a voter turnout of 87.82%.