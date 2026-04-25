Voters shattered myths with high turnout: Vijay

CHENNAI: TVK president Vijay on Friday said the record voter turnout in the Assembly election has “redefined election politics” in Tamil Nadu and shattered myths.
In a statement posted on X, Vijay claimed that nearly 85% turnout was proof that ordinary people have broken the “illusions” of those who tried to confine politics to a privileged few.
“Politics is not just for the extraordinarily experienced or those who enjoy positions of power. That myth has been shattered by the people,” he said.
Vijay also highlighted the participation of youth and women, groups he said were earlier assumed to be disengaged from electoral politics. He also praised voters who travelled from other states and countries specifically to cast their ballots. Calling April 23 a landmark moment, he said, “This is just a start.”
Similarly, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss claimed that the high turnout shows people’s desire for a change. He claimed that the DMK government had failed in key areas such as law and order, curbing drug abuse, ensuring the safety of women and children, and providing employment.
On Thursday, Chief Minister MK Stalin had thanked the electorate for the high turnout, saying it was “heartening” that voters had fulfilled their democratic duty. Notably, the opposition AIADMK has been silent since the close of polling on Thursday.