Voters shattered myths with high turnout: Vijay

CHENNAI: TVK president Vijay on Friday said the record voter turnout in the Assembly election has “redefined election politics” in Tamil Nadu and shattered myths.

In a statement posted on X, Vijay claimed that nearly 85% turnout was proof that ordinary people have broken the “illusions” of those who tried to confine politics to a privileged few.

“Politics is not just for the extraordinarily experienced or those who enjoy positions of power. That myth has been shattered by the people,” he said.