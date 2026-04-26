Broken bridge and shallow spring: No end to R Pudhupattinam’s water woes

PUDUKKOTTAI: Amid soaring mercury levels, women from the coastal village of R Pudhupattinam carry on with their routine of walking over two kilometres on hot sand with bright plastic pots stacked on their heads and a ladle, fighting the blazing sun across a broken bridge to fetch drinking water from hand-dug pits.

The bridge, which is over two decades old, has no railings in parts and bears visible cracks. “We are scared every time we cross the bridge but we have no other way,” said 27-year-old Archana, a fisherwoman.

The villagers brave the walk to reach their only dependable water source-a sandy patch with freshwater seeping through saline ground. Shallow hand-dug pits dot the area as women crouch, scoop water with small ladles, and filter it through cloth before filling their pots. Drawing water can sometimes take up to an hour for just two pots.

“This is what we do every day, election or no election,” said K Ranjitha (34). “We don’t want to do this. Give us water in our homes, and we will never come here again.”

Nearly 2,000 families in R Pudhupattinam under Aranthangi depend on these fragile freshwater springs. Groundwater turns saline within a few feet, making borewells unreliable. What remains is this slow, uncertain process. “In summer, it is worse. We keep digging and waiting,” said G Kamalambal (55), who makes the trip every day before heading to the fish market.