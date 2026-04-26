‘Calibrated Artificial Intelligence use can help expedite case disposal’: Dignitaries

CHENNAI: If Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used in a calibrated manner, it will go a long way in efficient and speedy disposal of cases. It, however, cannot substitute human thinking in delivering justice with compassion and a sense of justice, said Justices PT Asha and N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court on Saturday.

They were speaking at a panel discussion on the use of AI in judiciary organised by the Intellectual Property Association of South India on the occasion of Intellectual Property Day.

Justice Venkatesh, who is the first to use an AI tool to assist in a case of arbitration, said, “When it comes to manual searching (documents), it takes hours and days. Today, it is reduced (by AI) to a few seconds.”

If AI is used in recording deposition in the court, it could do the transcribing and give the final output within a short time, thereby saving a lot of time, he added.

“Judiciary has to move on to AI gradually and there is no escape from it,” he further remarked.

Meanwhile, Justice Asha expressed reservations over using AI in the justice delivery system, saying that it cannot substitute human thinking.

“If AI is going to be used for the purpose of thinking, then it is going to be a problem. It cannot do thinking with empathy and equity,” she said.

“You should use it as a tool; you can’t allow it to conquer you. If you are able to draw a lakshman rekha, AI will be a boon to great extent,” the judge said.

Justice Anita Sumanth delivered an address on sports and intellectual property rights.