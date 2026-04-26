‘Calibrated Artificial Intelligence use can help expedite case disposal’: Madras HC judges

CHENNAI: If Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used in a calibrated manner, it will go a long way in efficient and speedy disposal of cases. It, however, cannot substitute human thinking in delivering justice with compassion and a sense of justice, said Justices PT Asha and N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court on Saturday.

They were speaking at a panel discussion on the use of AI in judiciary organised by the Intellectual Property Association of South India on the occasion of Intellectual Property Day.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who is the first to use an AI tool to assist in a case of arbitration, said, "When it comes to manual searching (documents), it takes hours and days. Today, it is reduced (by AI) to a few seconds."

If AI is used in recording deposition in the court, it could do the transcribing and give the final output within a short time, thereby saving a lot of time, he added.

"Judiciary has to move on to AI gradually and there is no escape from it," he further remarked.