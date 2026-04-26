Can DMK breach AIADMK fort in western Tamil Nadu?

COIMBATORE: The ruling DMK and its arch-rival AIADMK are keeping the stakes high in the western region. On one hand, the DMK wants to keep up the momentum they had built and improve their performance here, which was once considered AIADMK’s fort. While on the other, the AIADMK has to put up a great show if it wants to return to power in western Tamil Nadu.

When AIADMK lost power in 2021, the party managed to win 35 out of the total 57 seats in the region. Its allies, PMK and BJP, won four and two seats, respectively, showcasing AIADMK’s dominance. In the last two Assembly polls too, AIADMK alone won 45 seats (2016) and 39 seats (2011).

As per routine, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Salem, SP Velumani in Coimbatore, and P Thangamani in Namakkal, who all belong to the dominant Gounder community in the region, played a crucial role in mobilising the community’s vote bank towards the ‘Two Leaves’ party.

The AIADMK was also hopeful of attracting the Vanniyar vote bank by joining hands with the PMK. However, it hit a roadblock with PMK founder S Ramadoss fielding his candidates, a move that is likely to split Vanniyar votes in their strongholds. Two days before the polling, senior Ramadoss appealed to his supporters not to vote for his son’s PMK, saying, “If my own blood turns into poison against me, my cadres will be my cure. If Sowmya wins in Dharmapuri, it will turn into ‘Adharmapuri’.” He didn’t mince his words.