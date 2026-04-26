CCTV system on Coimbatore's GD Naidu Flyover likely to be operational in a few weeks

COIMBATORE: The State Highways Department has completed the installation of an advanced CCTV surveillance system along the GD Naidu Flyover in Coimbatore. It is expected to become fully operational in the coming weeks.

The Department has now begun the calibration of the cameras and LED video walls installed as part of the system.

Officials say the calibration work will take two weeks to complete. During this period, the system will be fine-tuned to automatically detect violations such as riding without helmets, using mobile phones while driving, triple riding on two-wheelers, not wearing seat belts, exceeding speed limits and performing illegal stunts.

Once calibration is complete, the surveillance system will be integrated with the police control room and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) database. This integration will enable automatic identification of vehicles and issuance of penalty notices to violators.

Officials believe the system will significantly reduce dangerous driving practices, including late-night bike racing, which has drawn increasing concern in recent months.

The initiative is aimed at disciplining errant motorists on the 10.10-kilometre elevated corridor, stretching from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins on Avinashi Road.

Despite clearly notified speed limits of 60 kmph on the main stretch and 30 to 40 kmph on entry and exit ramps, violations such as overspeeding and reckless driving have remained a persistent concern on the flyover.

The Special Projects wing of the Highways Department has installed around 45 high-tech CCTV cameras at intervals of approximately 400 metres along the flyover. The Rs 2.45-crore project also includes LED display boards that will publicly show detected violations, acting as both a deterrent and an awareness tool.