Central TN: As Vijay steals show, a bellwether in flux

TIRUCHY/THANJAVUR: Often considered a political bellwether that shifts with the tide rather than sticking to one party, the central region of Tamil Nadu that comprises nine districts, including the fertile Delta, is once again a critical battleground. There is a twist in the tale in the usual face-off between DMK and AIADMK with the wildcard entry of actor Vijay’s TVK, which adds a new layer of unpredictability to the race.

From Tiruchy to Thanjavur, Pudukkottai to Karur, the fight is no longer seen as a straight DMK vs AIADMK battle. While DMK is attempting to retain its dominance after sweeping 37 of 41 seats in the region with its allies in 2021, the AIADMK is hoping for a revival in a belt where it had once held considerable influence under former CM J Jayalalithaa. But both camps are closely watching the extent to which TVK may split votes.

In Tiruchy, where Vijay himself is contesting from Tiruchy (East), his presence has altered the political conversation. Though the DMK and AIADMK retain stronger booth-level machinery, voters across Tiruchy East, Tiruverumbur, Manapparai and surrounding rural belts repeatedly mentioned Vijay as a factor.

Many voters described governance under CM MK Stalin as “okay” and acknowledged that welfare schemes had reached them. At the same time, concerns over price rise, law and order, and drug abuse surfaced frequently, pointing to a mild but noticeable sentiment of anti-incumbency.