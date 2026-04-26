Central TN: As Vijay steals show, a bellwether in flux

TIRUCHY/THANJAVUR: Often considered a political bellwether that shifts with the tide rather than sticking to one party, the central region of Tamil Nadu that comprises nine districts, including the fertile Delta, is once again a critical battleground. There is a twist in the tale in the usual face-off between DMK and AIADMK with the wildcard entry of actor Vijay’s TVK, which adds a new layer of unpredictability to the race.
From Tiruchy to Thanjavur, Pudukkottai to Karur, the fight is no longer seen as a straight DMK vs AIADMK battle. While DMK is attempting to retain its dominance after sweeping 37 of 41 seats in the region with its allies in 2021, the AIADMK is hoping for a revival in a belt where it had once held considerable influence under former CM J Jayalalithaa. But both camps are closely watching the extent to which TVK may split votes.
In Tiruchy, where Vijay himself is contesting from Tiruchy (East), his presence has altered the political conversation. Though the DMK and AIADMK retain stronger booth-level machinery, voters across Tiruchy East, Tiruverumbur, Manapparai and surrounding rural belts repeatedly mentioned Vijay as a factor.
Many voters described governance under CM MK Stalin as “okay” and acknowledged that welfare schemes had reached them. At the same time, concerns over price rise, law and order, and drug abuse surfaced frequently, pointing to a mild but noticeable sentiment of anti-incumbency.
In Tiruchy West, DMK strongman and minister KN Nehru appeared to hold an edge over NDA candidate M Rajasekaran of AMMK. In Thiruverumbur, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi faced a tougher contest from former AIADMK MP P Kumar. In rural constituencies like Gandarvakottai and Manapparai, caste equations remain significant, but younger voters and women appeared less bound by traditional loyalties, making TVK’s vote share difficult to predict.
The AIADMK appears to have retained its core support base in parts of Pudukkottai and Tiruchy, though there were no strong signs of a decisive anti-DMK wave. In the Delta, the battle becomes even more layered. Of the 18 Assembly constituencies across Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, the DMK alliance won 15 in 2021, leaving only Orathanadu, Nannilam and Vedaranyam with the AIADMK.
This time, much depends on whether DMK’s campaign around paddy procurement and accusations against the centre over restrictions on additional incentives above MSP resonated with farmers. If so, the ruling party could retain its advantage.
One of the most watched contests is in Orathanadu, where former AIADMK leader R Vaithilingam is now contesting as a DMK candidate. With his strong local network and calibrated outreach, he is seen as retaining an edge over AIADMK’s M Sekar.
The BJP, contesting in seats like Thanjavur and Tiruvarur, has not mounted a particularly strong challenge against DMK candidates. In Kumbakonam, TMC’s M K R Ashokkumar, contesting on the lotus symbol against veteran DMK’s G Anbalagan, also appears to face an uphill battle despite the fragmented opposition vote. In Karur too, the contest has tightened. With DMK strongman V Senthilbalaji shifting focus to western TN, cadres privately admit that the organisation appears weaker in parts of the district.
As counting day approaches, what remains clear is that central TN may once again reflect the mood of the state. But this time, the final outcome may depend less on a direct DMK-AIADMK contest and more on how deeply TVK has unsettled old loyalties.
R Gokul