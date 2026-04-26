Chopper inducted to quell wildfire in Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: The forest department has intensified its efforts to control raging wildfires in the Nilgiris by deploying an IAF helicopter to drop water over affected areas.

The forest fire that broke out a few days ago in the Glenmorgan forest area spread up to Singara, affecting over 500 acres of forest land. The forest department has been struggling to bring the blaze under control.

Meanwhile, another major fire has been burning for nearly a week in the Parsons Valley forest region.

Around 200 forest personnel have been deployed in multiple teams to combat the flames.

Over the past four days, the fire has continued to rage through the night, reducing nearly 500 acres of forest to ashes. The forest staff have been battling to contain the fire, however efforts went in vain.

On Saturday, the forest department sought the deployment of aerial firefighting measures. Subsequently, an Mi-17 V5 helicopter was brought in from the Air Force Station in Sulur, Coimbatore district.

The helicopter is being used to lift large quantities of water from sources such as Parsons Valley, Moyar Dam, and Emerald Dam, and drop it over the affected forest areas to contain the fire.

On a single day alone, nearly 16,000 litres of water were used in the firefighting operation. Efforts to control the wildfire are ongoing.

The Nilgiris district, which has the largest forest cover in Tamil Nadu, is home to a rich ecosystem. The impact of summer has been unusually severe in the Nilgiris, with temperatures rising comparable to the plains. The dry conditions are increasing the risk of fires spreading rapidly.

The Forest Department had earlier created fire lines across several areas in the district, including the Nilgiris and Mudumalai regions, and intensified monitoring to prevent outbreaks.