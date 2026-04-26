DMK’s perceived dominance faces challenge in northern Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Northern Tamil Nadu, which spans from capital Chennai through the Vanniyar heartland to mineral-rich hills and ends in Kallakurichi and Cuddalore, is the state’s largest political cluster with 78 seats across 11 districts. The region is largely perceived as a DMK stronghold, but it had offered surprise wins for other parties too.

In 2021, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) swept the region, winning 64 of 78 seats. The victory was largely attributed to the anti-incumbency wave against 10 years of AIADMK rule, consolidation of minority votes and the groundswell of support for VCK among Dalits.

Five years on, from caste arithmetic to alliance chemistry, a lot has changed. The entry of Vijay’s TVK and father-son split in the PMK, and the renewed efforts of the AIADMK to rebuild its base have all played a role in this poll.

Although PMK led by Anbumani Ramadoss contested as part of the NDA led by AIADMK, the splinter group led by his father S Ramadoss, who has aligned with VK Sasikala’s AIPMMK, may have a sobering effect on the victory prospects of the AIADMK alliance. With senior Ramadoss fielding his own candidates, Vanniyar votes has seen a four-way split: Anbumani-PMK, Ramadoss-PMK, young Vanniyars’ votes for TVK, and pockets of support for DMK. Of the 18 seats that PMK is contesting as part of the AIADMK-led alliance, 11 are from the northern region.