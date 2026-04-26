Edappadi K Palaniswami lists out instructions for cadre to follow on counting day

CHENNAI: With the counting of votes, cast during the state Assembly election, scheduled for May 4, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday issued a set of instructions for party functionaries and counting agents to follow.

In a release, Palaniswami expressed gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu for recording a “very high voter turnout” in the Assembly election. Despite the heat, voters waited in long queues from morning till evening to ensure good governance in the state, he said. He also thanked the alliance partners, the prime minister and chief ministers of other states who campaigned for the AIADMK alliance.

Regarding the duties and responsibilities of the party cadre during vote-counting process, he urged all agents appointed by the AIADMK and its allies to arrive at the counting centres at least an hour before the scheduled time.

He asked the agents to remain seated at their allotted table and not leave the counting centres until the final results were announced. He also instructed them to closely monitor every round of the counting process, including the processing of postal ballots. Further, they must check whether the seals on the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are intact and verify that the votes recorded match the figures noted in Form 17C on polling day, he said.