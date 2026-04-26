Farmer gets Rs 40K fine for sinking borewell inside reserved forest in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Forest department slapped a fine of Rs 40,000 on a farmer for illegally sinking a borewell in a reserved forest.

V Govindaraj (47), a farmer, of Abbos Kottai near Melumalai in Rayakottai forest range, has allegedly been cultivating 15 acres of reserved forest land, along with his siblings, for many decades. Due to water scarcity, he constructed a new borewell this summer. Upon receiving information, the forest department slapped a fine of Rs 40,000 under section 21(g) of Tamil Nadu Forests Act on Saturday.

Speaking to TNIE, Govindaraj said, "It was six decades ago, our ancestors migrated to this village from a village near Krishnagiri Reservoir Project (KRP) dam. Following the construction of the KRP dam, our relatives moved to Abbos Kottai, where 25 families currently reside. A section of families are cultivating 20 acres of patta land and other families cultivating in forest land, which was later classified as reserved forest land. Due to low water level in an open well near our cultivating land, we planned to sink a new borewell.

VCK state secretary, cadres wing, A Madhesh told TNIE, "There are a few villages in Krishnagiri district where people are living in forest land, but they are unable to peacefully engage in farming activities without the threat of forest department. Therefore, forest department officials should intervene and solve the long pending issue. VCK will soon meet the District Forest Officer to explain the issue. if the issues were not solved, then protests will be conducted at various places."

Rayakottai Forest Ranger, Sakthivel told TNIE, "The fine was slapped for trespassing and sinking a new borewell. We did not disturb the people when they were cultivating in forest land for many years. But, when damage occurs to reserved forest like constructing new houses, sinking borewell, then it becomes an offence."