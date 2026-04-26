Father kills man to avenge daughter’s death in Thanjavur

THANJAVUR: Six months after the murder of a woman in an alleged relationship fallout, the father of the woman hacked to death the 30-year-old suspect, who was out on bail in the case, at Melakalakudi village in Thanjavur district early on Saturday.

Police said Punniyamoorthy (53), along with his associates, M Lokesh (22), D Ramalingam (30), all hailing from Alangudi, and A Karuppaiah (55) of Pulavar Natham, entered Ajith Kumar’s house at Melakalakudi around 2 am and hacked him to death on the spot with sickles.

Ajith Kumar, a house painter who was arrested in connection with the murder of P Kaviya, daughter of Punniyamoorthy, on November 27, 2025, had come out on bail a month ago.