Final voter turnout in TN Assembly poll revised to 85.10 per cent

CHENNAI: The final voter turnout percentage in the recently-concluded Assembly election stands at 85.10%, according to the ECINET application. The approximate voter turnout remained 85.15% from midnight on April 23 till 2.30 pm on Saturday. It was then reduced to 85.10% after all the inputs from districts were updated.

Sources said there are around five lakh postal ballots, but the exact number would be revealed only during counting. They, however, are expected to add only slightly to the current turnout percentage.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that no re-poll was recommended in any of the 75,064 polling stations. The entire process was videographed, and after review, Forms 17A and related materials were resealed with the returning officer’s (RO) seal.

Further, elaborate arrangements have been made for the security of the EVM strongrooms, including a double-lock system, deployment of two-tier security round the clock and CCTV coverage of the doors/corridors of the strongrooms.

The ROs have been directed to visit the strongrooms and check the arrangements twice a day, while the district election officers (DEO) will visit them at the headquarters once a day and those outside the HQ, once every 3-4 days.

Representatives of candidates are also allowed to set up camps on the premises of the strongroom building to keep a watch.