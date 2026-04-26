‘Ghat road off limits for tourist vehicles in summer’: Nilgiris district collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneru

CHENNAI: Keeping in line with the court’s earlier orders for effective traffic management and environmental protection, tourist vehicles are barred from entering the Kalhatti Ghat Road during the current summer season, the Nilgiris district collector informed the Madras High Court.

The submission was made before a special bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy dealing with forest-related cases.

Special government pleader T Seenivasan filed the copy of the proceedings of Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru dated April 21, 2026, in this regard. It said entry of tourist vehicles through Kalhatti Ghat Road shall be restricted/stopped for the duration of the current season. However, this restriction will not apply for vehicles belonging to the local residents.

The collector has instructed the authorities concerned in the police and forest departments to ensure strict implementation of the temporary ban on tourist vehicles and raise awareness among the public by putting up signage on alternative routes. They have also been asked to undertake periodic monitoring, it added. The bench, in an order passed on April 17, warned of appropriate action in the event of wilful disobedience to the April 24, 2025, order on restricting the movement of tourist vehicles in the road.