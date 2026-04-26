Kids’ support for Vijay: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi mulls legal action

COIMBATORE: The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is mulling legal action against TVK president Vijay for allegedly influencing children to pressurise their parents to vote for his party in the Assembly election. The VCK’s Coimbatore district organiser, C G M Balakrishnan, on Saturday submitted a petition with the Coimbatore city police in this regard.

Speaking to media persons, Balakrishnan recalled that at a public meeting held in Chennai on April 21, Vijay made an emotional appeal to children: “To my little friends in every home, just like how you pester your parents when you want a chocolate, you must pester your parents and relatives to vote for Vijay mama (uncle).”

“After seeing this on television, my five-year-old child compelled me to cast vote for the TVK and said that if I did not vote for it, he would not study, eat, or sleep. As a father, I convinced him that I would do as he said,” Balakrishnan said.

“My son was influenced by Vijay’s appeal. My mother took him to our native village to divert his thinking. Like this, several children have been influenced by Vijay and forced their parents to cast votes for the TVK,” he said.

He alleged that Vijay had used children as a tool for his party and that influencing children for politics violates the law and child rights, adding that it constitutes psychological abuse.

Further, he demanded that videos on Vijay’s remarks are harmful to children, and hence should be removed from social media platforms.

Balakrishnan said they had already complained to the Election Commission officials and would seek legal action against Vijay.

A formal complaint has been lodged with the Coimbatore city police commissioner’s office, he confirmed.