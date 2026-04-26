Supply dip pushes up veggie prices in Madurai

MADURAI: A drop in arrival led to an increase in the price of several vegetables, including tomatoes, which have surged past Rs 50 per kg in Madurai. With the harvest season drawing to a close in Tamil Nadu, traders say the upward trend is likely to persist until June.
According to price data from the Mattuthavani wholesale market on Saturday, a wide range of vegetables recorded a notable increase in price. Cost of brinjal shot up from Rs 30 to Rs 60 per kg and ladies finger from Rs 20 to Rs 40 per kg. Potato was sold between Rs 20 and Rs 35 per kg. Tomato prices, in particular, saw a sharp spike. A 15-kg box was priced between Rs 300-Rs 500 in the wholesale market, translating to a retail price of Rs 30 to Rs 45 a kg. However, traders indicated that prices touched up to Rs 50 per kg during the day. Coriander leaves also recorded a steep price rise. Initially priced at Rs 120 a kg, rates shot up to Rs 180-Rs 200 a kg in the second round of trading on Saturday.
Speaking to TNIE, N Chinnamayan, president of the Mattuthavani Central Market Traders Association, said tomato prices had been as low as Rs 15 a last week. "The arrival has dropped significantly from around 250 tonnes a day to nearly 110 tonnes, leading to the spike in prices," he said. While tomatoes usually arrive from local farms and nearby districts like Dindigul, the supply has now reduced, with limited consignments coming in from Mysuru, he added.
Similarly, the arrival of coriander leaves from Theni has fallen from around 10 tonnes a day to 5 tonnes, triggering a sharp rise in price.
With no immediate increase in arrivals expected, traders anticipate that the price rise may continue over the next few weeks.
Vegetable || Selling price* || Price increased per kg
Shallots || Rs 55 || Rs 15
Green peas || Rs 200 || Rs 20
Butter beans || Rs 140 || Rs 70
Brinjal || Rs 60 || Rs 30
Lady's finger || Rs 40 || Rs 20
Bitter gourd || Rs 60 || Rs 20
Snake gourd || Rs 50 || Rs 10
Ridge gourd || Rs 50 || Rs 10
Drumstick beans || Rs 70 || Rs 20
*at a wholesale market in Madurai on Saturday
EOM