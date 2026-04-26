Supply dip pushes up veggie prices in Madurai

MADURAI: A drop in arrival led to an increase in the price of several vegetables, including tomatoes, which have surged past Rs 50 per kg in Madurai. With the harvest season drawing to a close in Tamil Nadu, traders say the upward trend is likely to persist until June.

According to price data from the Mattuthavani wholesale market on Saturday, a wide range of vegetables recorded a notable increase in price. Cost of brinjal shot up from Rs 30 to Rs 60 per kg and ladies finger from Rs 20 to Rs 40 per kg. Potato was sold between Rs 20 and Rs 35 per kg. Tomato prices, in particular, saw a sharp spike. A 15-kg box was priced between Rs 300-Rs 500 in the wholesale market, translating to a retail price of Rs 30 to Rs 45 a kg. However, traders indicated that prices touched up to Rs 50 per kg during the day. Coriander leaves also recorded a steep price rise. Initially priced at Rs 120 a kg, rates shot up to Rs 180-Rs 200 a kg in the second round of trading on Saturday.