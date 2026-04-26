Tamil Nadu launches 3rd synchronised Nilgiri Tahr survey

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has launched the third synchronised survey of the Nilgiri Tahr under Project Nilgiri Tahr, covering the species’ entire range in the state from April 24 to 27.

The annual exercise, conducted in coordination with the Kerala Forest Department, aims to accurately estimate the population of Tamil Nadu’s state animal across the shared landscape of the Western Ghats. Simultaneous counting helps avoid duplication of animals moving between TN and Kerala. Officials said the survey is conducted after the winter calving season, when young animals are visible alongside adult herds, allowing better assessment of breeding success and recruitment. The first synchronised survey in 2024 covered 140 survey blocks across 13 forest divisions and estimated the Nilgiri Tahr population in TN at 1,031. The second survey in 2025 expanded to 177 survey blocks across 14 forest divisions and recorded 1,303 individuals. It also documented the recolonisation of habitats such as Pasumalai and the return of the species to areas where it had not been seen for over a decade.The third survey this year is larger in scale, spanning 14 forest divisions, 43 ranges, 124 beats and 177 survey blocks over more than 3,100 km. It covers habitats from Ashambu Mottai in Kanyakumari district in the south to Tavalamalai in Gudalur in the north, a press release said.

Nearly 800 trained frontline staff are participating in the exercise. For the first time, the Forest Department is using a dedicated mobile application called ‘Varudai’ for real-time data collection, GPS-based tracking and standardised reporting. A web-based system will integrate field data in near real time.