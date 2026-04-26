TN polls: Post ‘cash distribution’, parties now ‘verifying’ whether voters kept word

COIMBATORE: Adding fuel to the allegations of large-scale cash and gift distribution to voters ahead of the Assembly election, functionaries of various political parties claim that they are now contacting such ‘beneficiaries’ on the phone and in person to ascertain whether they kept their side of the ‘promise’ and voted for their respective candidate.

In Coimbatore South constituency, complaints suggest that up to Rs 5,000 was distributed per person in exchange for their vote.

“While it is not possible to obtain 100% accurate data, basic cross-verification helps estimate the voting percentage and determine whether the cash distribution was effectively carried out,” said a local functionary attached to a political party in Coimbatore North.

Sources said that party members identified those voters who had accepted money but failed to turn up at polling booths. They then questioned them on why they received payment without casting vote. In several areas, individuals were allegedly appointed ward-wise to gather information on voting patterns and confirm whom voters supported. Some voters were instructed to collect money after casting their vote, leading to continued cash distribution even after the election concluded, sources added.