TN polls: Post ‘cash distribution’, parties now ‘verifying’ whether voters kept word

COIMBATORE: Adding fuel to the allegations of large-scale cash and gift distribution to voters ahead of the Assembly election, functionaries of various political parties claim that they are now contacting such ‘beneficiaries’ on the phone and in person to ascertain whether they kept their side of the ‘promise’ and voted for their respective candidate.
In Coimbatore South constituency, complaints suggest that up to Rs 5,000 was distributed per person in exchange for their vote.
“While it is not possible to obtain 100% accurate data, basic cross-verification helps estimate the voting percentage and determine whether the cash distribution was effectively carried out,” said a local functionary attached to a political party in Coimbatore North.
Sources said that party members identified those voters who had accepted money but failed to turn up at polling booths. They then questioned them on why they received payment without casting vote. In several areas, individuals were allegedly appointed ward-wise to gather information on voting patterns and confirm whom voters supported. Some voters were instructed to collect money after casting their vote, leading to continued cash distribution even after the election concluded, sources added.
In Coimbatore North constituency, voters alleged that QR code-printed “tokens” were distributed by some, with assurances that expensive gifts would be provided once the candidate won the election.
The token system was allegedly introduced as a final strategy on polling day, following earlier rounds of gift and cash distribution.
A source stated that both the DMK and AIADMK have compiled detailed booth-level data through agents, including the number of supporters, recipients of cash, and those who voted. These reports have been sent to the district headquarters.
“We were asked to submit the accounts detailing the expenditure (distribution details) and the report of how many voters received money and possibly voted for us. We know every one will say that they voted for us. We question those voters, who are believed to be our supporters, if they skipped the election,” said a senior functionary from a major party.