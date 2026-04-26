Tomato prices soar to Rs 44 per kg in Dharmapuri amid drop in production

DHARMAPURI: Vegetable markets across Dharmapuri district which are usually flooded with tomatoes due to seasonal glut caused by increased production and low prices are now hit with a severe lack of production driving prices from Rs 18-Rs 20 to Rs 40-Rs 44 per kg in retail markets. Agricultural Marketing officials reported that prices could go as high as Rs 60 per kg due to low supply.

Tomatoes are one of the most widely cultivated crops in the Dharmapuri district. It is often preferred due to the markets in Palacode and Rayakottai, where tomatoes are always marketable. During the summer, usually due to the suitable climatic conditions, the markets face a glut, often driving the price of tomatoes to less than Rs 5 per kg. But this year, the situation has changed with officials attributing the price hike to seasonal impacts and low supply.

Speaking to TNIE, S Chinnasamy said, "In early March, we had a spell of hail and strong winds, which crippled production in the Palacode area. Following this, the heat wave caused the temperatures to soar to 102° F. This led to farmers opting out of the cultivation of tomatoes bringing down the cultivation area drastically. Even now, we have less than 200 acres of cultivation in Palacode, where usually there are over 500 acres cultivated."