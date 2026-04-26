Who will win caste gambit in South Tamil Nadu?

MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI: In 2021, DMK’s juggernaut ran all over the south. Out of the 58 Assembly seats in the 10 southern districts from Madurai to Kanniyakumari, DMK won 40 seats, up from 26 in the previous poll. Whereas the AIADMK ended up with 18, down from its 32-seat winning streak in 2016.

Though multiple factors were behind the change in AIADMK’s fortunes, the prime reason was the splitting of the Mukkulathor community votes, especially by the AMMK led by TTV Dhinakaran. In a bid to prevent a similar scenario from unfolding this time, the AIADMK-BJP accommodated him in the alliance.

Meanwhile, late CM J Jayalalithaa’s close aide, VK Sasikala, who was with the AIADMK for at least 30 years, has launched a new party and joined hands with PMK founder S Ramadoss and other small parties to “ensure” AIADMK’s defeat. The alliance may not aim to win seats but wants to split AIADMK votes. Though she may not be able to create a considerable impact like Dhinakaran, her party’s role could be vital in a few constituencies in deciding the winner.

Dhinakaran, who played a spoilsport for the AIADMK in southern districts, this time claimed that he joined hands with NDA just to dethrone the DMK from power, and is contesting four seats in the region. Their community, which was considered one of the strong supporters of AIADMK under Jayalalithaa in the southern belt, had felt sidelined due to the “importance” given to another community (the Gounders, represented by then CM and present AIADMK chief EPS).