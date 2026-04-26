Young lawyers must embrace AI, says SC judge MM Sundresh

TIRUCHY: Even as Artificial Intelligence (AI) begins to diminish a few roles of lawyers, young professionals must embrace the technology with caution, Supreme Court Judge MM Sundresh said on Saturday.

Delivering the convocation address at the seventh graduation day of Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU), Justice Sundresh said AI is already being deployed in countries such as the US for legal opinion and to resolve civil disputes. “It gives precise information and opinion equivalent to many minds,” he said.

Justice Sundresh noted that the nature of disputes is evolving alongside societal changes. Matrimonial litigations such as divorce, child custody and restitution cases are expected to rise, creating significant opportunities for women lawyers, who are already excelling in this domain, he said.

As for criminal cases, Justice Sundresh said conventional criminal cases and family property disputes may gradually decline due to urbanisation, shrinking joint family structures and changing social dynamics.

In contrast, emerging areas such as financial disputes, intellectual property, cyber crime and white-collar offences are expected to dominate the future legal landscape.

Addressing students, Justice Sundresh described lawyers as “social engineers” and “social doctors,” stressing their role in resolving conflicts in society. He underlined that advocacy lies not merely in knowledge of law but in mastering facts and presenting them effectively. “It is the impact you make on the judge that matters,” he said.