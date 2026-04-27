400 personnel battle raging forest fire in Nilgiris' Parson Valley

NILGIRIS: A forest fire continued to rage in Parson Valley Forest Range of the Nilgiris Forest Division on Sunday, keeping forest officials on their toes.

Due to strong winds, an IAF helicopter was not deployed to douse the fire on Sunday. Although water was sprayed over the Wenlock Downs Reserve Forest on Saturday, forest department staff were unable to reach areas near the blaze due to gusty winds and the spreading fire. The situation persisted on Sunday.

According to forest department sources, more than 400 personnel from neighbouring districts, including Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Dharmapuri and Salem, have been deployed on rotational basis to control the fire.

In addition, seven state forest fire response vehicles have been stationed in vulnerable areas to prevent further spread. Two teams from the State Disaster Response Force and five teams from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services are also involved in firefighting operations.

“Considering the spread of the fire, District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Taneeru requested the State Disaster Management Authority for aerial assistance. An IAF team from Sulur conducted aerial reconnaissance and assisted in dousing the fire using a helicopter on Saturday. The intensity and uphill spread of the fire required support beyond ground personnel, necessitating aerial intervention,” an official said.

Forest officials estimate that several thousand hectares have been affected by the blaze, which has been raging since April 15.