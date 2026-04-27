Anna University directs affiliated engineering colleges to submit full faculty info

CHENNAI: In a bid to curb any rerun of the ghost faculty scam, Anna University has announced fresh guidelines for affiliated engineering colleges, effective academic year 2026-27. The guidelines include the need for institutions to upload complete faculty details, replete with geotagged photographs, and submission of approvals from AICTE.

According to the guidelines, the faculty members’ photographs must be captured within the college campus. Further, college principals must verify faculty credentials through biometric authentication linked to Aadhaar.

Each faculty member will be issued a unique 10-digit Faculty Identification Number.

The new regulations also mandate the submission of approvals from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), along with details of infrastructure and student intake. Incomplete or delayed applications will be rejected. The ghost faculty scam in 2023-24 involved one faculty member simultaneously working in several colleges. The colleges did this to inflate faculty strength.