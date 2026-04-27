Azhagar Vaigai entry: Unchecked growth of invasive vegetation poses safety risk

MADURAI: With the annual Chithirai festival underway, concerns are mounting over the unchecked spread of water hyacinth in the Vaigai ahead of the much-awaited Kallalagar procession on May 1.

Dense growth of the invasive plant not only threatens to obstruct the movement along the river but also raises serious challenges for crowd management, with lakhs of devotees expected to line the banks for the event.

The Water Resources Department has been releasing 500 cusecs from the Vaigai dam since April 24 to ensure adequate flow of water in the river. However, the presence of hyacinth and Seemai Karuvelam trees across several stretches of the riverbed continues to raise safety concerns.

Activists alleged that repeated appeals to the authorities to remove the invasive vegetation had fallen on deaf ears. "Despite constant complaints, no concrete action was taken. A few years ago, a devotee drowned near the causeway, and rescue efforts were hindered due to thick hyacinth cover," said M Raja of Vaigai Makkal Iyakkam.

While officials maintained that steps are being taken, residents have called for sustained and periodic removal of invasive plants.

A senior WRD official said clearing operations have been planned near the causeway under the Yanakal bridge. "We will also keep the check dam shutters open to allow the flow to carry away the remaining vegetation.

Efforts are being made to maintain continuous water flow near the AV bridge to prevent stagnation and reduce the risk of mishaps," the official added.

Earlier, Collector KJ Praveen Kumar announced that additional boats would be deployed near the check dam as a precautionary measure to prevent drowning incidents during the festival.