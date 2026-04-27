Chittoor-Thatchur access-controlled expressway to be open from May 1

CHENNAI: With the completion of a majority of the widening works, the Chittoor-Thatchur six-lane greenfield expressway (NH 716 B) is set to open for traffic from May 1, making the northern parts of Chennai in the Tiruvallur district the first region in Tamil Nadu to gain use of an access-controlled expressway. Of the expressway’s total distance of 116.5 km, only 20.5 km is left to be widened, and the works are scheduled to be completed by December 2026.

The expressway, once completed, will primarily allow faster freight movement from industrial units in Bengaluru in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to Kamarajar Port (Ennore) and Kattupalli ports, without the need to enter Chennai city. It will be the state’s first highway to have closed toll plazas, allowing vehicles to pay fees only for the exact distance travelled between the entry and exit points on the highway.

Out of the total 116.5 km, 75 km runs through Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, while 41.5 km passes through Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu. Of this, 96 km from Chittoor to Uthukottai have been widened into a six-lane access-controlled expressway with a design speed of 100 km/h. The road was opened for trial a few days ago. The remaining 20.5-km stretch from Uthukottai to Thatchur, currently a two-lane road, is being widened into six lanes. The project has been divided into four packages and developed at a cost of Rs 5,486.32 crore.