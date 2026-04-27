CPI Tamil Nadu, MMK oppose Centre's move to cut railway jobs

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian and MMK president MH Jawahirullah on Sunday opposed the union government’s proposal to reduce jobs in Indian Railways, stating that it would adversely affect public welfare, employment and passenger safety.

In separate statements, the leaders cited reports indicating that around 29,608 posts, nearly 2% of the total 12.8 lakh workforce in Indian Railways, may be cut. Veerapandian said the move is anti-worker and could compromise passenger safety.

Pointing out that over 22,000 trains, including more than 13,000 passenger services, operate daily across the country, he said staff strength is crucial to ensure safe operations. He added that nearly 2,000 posts may be reduced in Southern Railway alone, warning that this could weaken safety mechanisms and increase the risk of accidents.

He further said that with unemployment already a pressing issue, such measures would only deepen distress among the youth.

Jawahirullah said that with the introduction of new services such as Vande Bharat trains, the need is for additional staff rather than cuts.