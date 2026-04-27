Desilting delayed, Valparai residents dig channel to bring water to well

COIMBATORE: Frustrated by delays in desilting of their main drinking water source, residents of Rottikadai village in Valparai of Coimbatore district dug a 300-metre water channel to divert water from a nearby stream into the village well, on Sunday.
The well, built by the Valparai Municipality around 15 years ago, supplies drinking water to about 300 families in ward 3 of the local body.
Locals said silt buildup had reduced water supply, and repeated requests for desilting were delayed due to the recent Assembly elections.
“We did not receive water since one week. With the temple festival approaching, we needed a proper water source. Therefore, we diverted water from a stream 300 metres away. Even after the issuance of work order for desilting, the municipality delayed the process,” said a resident on condition of anonymity.
Another resident, N Krishnan, said the residents began clearing shrubs and overgrowth in the fields on Sunday. A water channel was then dug from the stream to the well and water was diverted inside the well through an opening on the side wall.
“A tributary of Stanmore River that flows toward Sholayar Dam has shrunk to a stream over the years. It helped us and we sourced water from there. After filling the well, water is pumped to the overhead tank near the temple and distributed to houses. We have taken steps to manage the scarcity, but we demand that the municipality expedite desilting to provide a permanent solution,” Krishnan said.
Residents have urged the Valparai municipality to speed up the desilting work and arrange additional water sources to address the shortage. A senior municipal official said desilting and repair works to streamline water supply would begin in a couple of days.