Desilting delayed, Valparai residents dig channel to bring water to well

COIMBATORE: Frustrated by delays in desilting of their main drinking water source, residents of Rottikadai village in Valparai of Coimbatore district dug a 300-metre water channel to divert water from a nearby stream into the village well, on Sunday.

The well, built by the Valparai Municipality around 15 years ago, supplies drinking water to about 300 families in ward 3 of the local body.

Locals said silt buildup had reduced water supply, and repeated requests for desilting were delayed due to the recent Assembly elections.

“We did not receive water since one week. With the temple festival approaching, we needed a proper water source. Therefore, we diverted water from a stream 300 metres away. Even after the issuance of work order for desilting, the municipality delayed the process,” said a resident on condition of anonymity.