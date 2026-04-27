Off the cuff | IPS officer, media clash at EVM storage space in Tiruchy; revenue officials apologise

Of bottles, bikes and blind spots

With the Assembly election over, routine checks are back on Tenkasi roads, with police fining drunken and helmetless riders after a brief lull. But personnel from the Alangulam station raised a few eyebrows on Sunday. Stationed barely 20 metres from a recreation club bar accused of misusing its F2 licence to sell liquor to the public, they were seen stopping patrons as well as other motorists. The alleged seller, it appears, remained undisturbed. One inebriated biker, fleeing in the opposite direction, summed up the irony rather pointedly, remarking that the police seemed keener on catching consumers than curbing those selling illegally.

-Thinakaran Rajamani

A shout in place of answers

The day after polling, what ought to have been a routine visit to check security at a private college storing EVMs in Tiruchy took an unexpected turn when a sharp “Yeiii”, attributed to an IPS officer, set the tone. The officer alleged a photojournalist had breached the three-layer security cordon, a charge he firmly denied. As the situation spiralled, the officer’s remark became the flashpoint. The officer maintained a line had been crossed. Journalists insisted otherwise and called for CCTV footage. Press clubs condemned the episode, while social media split into camps. In the end, it was not the uniformed but revenue officials who offered apologies. For those on the ground, asking questions is the job. Being shouted down should not be part of it.

-Pearson Lenekar SR