Over 100 colleges under strain as Madras University yet to pay dues: Teachers’ Association

CHENNAI: Mentioning over 100 non-autonomous colleges affiliated with the University of Madras facing financial pressure over the latter’s delay in reimbursing the money spent on conducting semester examinations, the Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA) has written to the higher education secretary seeking directions to the university to settle the dues at the earliest.

In a representation sent recently, the association stated that several government and aided arts and science colleges are among the institutions that have been hit. Eight colleges located in R K Nagar, Tiruvottiyur, Kundrathur, Nemili, Uthiramerur, Tiruttani, Perumbakkam and Tiruchy collect and remit about Rs 2 crore in examination fees to the university every semester. They, however, receive little to no funding back to cover the administrative costs for the conduct of the examinations, it added.

Further, stating that the university has not released any funds to the colleges for the conduct of the semester exams held during April 2024 to November 2025, the association stated that the outstanding arrears stands over Rs 50 lakh.

“To ensure that the students do not suffer and the exams are conducted on schedule, teachers were forced to tap into their personal savings to cover institutional expenses,” a member of the association said.

The state government must hence intervene immediately, the association stated, urging the higher education department secretary to direct the University of Madras to settle the dues at the earliest.

Despite attempts, the university administration did not respond to TNIE’s calls seeking comment.