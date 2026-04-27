Private schools in Tamil Nadu can now get 20-year recognition

CHENNAI: Keeping in line with the recent amendments to the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Rules passed by the state Assembly, the school education department has directed district-level officials to inspect private schools and submit reports to grant extended recognition and permit upgrade.

Under the revised rules, private schools that function without any violation for three consecutive years will be eligible for extended recognition valid for 20 years. Earlier, schools were required to renew recognition every three years.

Of the nearly 14,000 private schools in the state, only about 70 currently have permanent recognition. Under the new system, schools must continue to submit certificates for fire safety, building stability and sanitation, among others, once every three years. “Earlier, recognition had to be renewed every three years. Now, it has been extended to 20 years, though compliance with the certificates mentioned must still be submitted periodically,” said a private school association member.