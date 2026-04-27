Stir over man's death in jumbo attack in TN's Gudalur: Six forest staff injured

NILGIRIS: Six temporary forest staff were injured after a protest sparked by the death of a man in a wild elephant attack turned violent in Gudalur’s O-Valley on Saturday night.

Protesters also attacked police personnel and pelted stones at a forest department vehicle, sources said. Two people were arrested and police are searching for four others.

The tension arose after a 45-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Arottuparai in O-Valley Panchayat of the Gudalur forest division in Nilgiris district. The deceased was identified as T Kalaiselvan, a resident of Fourth Division, O-Valley Estate.

Around 8.45 pm, Kalaiselvan went to switch on a motor pump to fetch water for cooking ‘annadhanam’. He was part of a group preparing the food for a Vinayakar temple festival in the locality.

According to sources, the elephant, which was grazing in the nearby bushes, suddenly attacked Kalaiselvan, killing him on the spot. Neighbours, who heard his screams, rushed to the area and chased the animal away.

Subsequently, residents gathered near Kalaiselvan’s body and staged a protest, accusing the forest department of failing to take action to prevent human-animal conflict in the region. They refused to allow the department staff to retrieve the body for postmortem.