Tasmac employees' assn flags additional burden on staff

COIMBATORE: The Tasmac Employees' Union, attached to the CITU, has opposed the Tasmac management's decision to impose additional tasks on staff, including scanning QR codes on liquor bottles, without providing adequate infrastructure or manpower.

In a letter to the chief electoral officer of Tamil Nadu and the managing director of Tasmac, the union said the Tasmac administration has overlooked practical challenges faced by employees during the implementation of the buy-back empty liquor bottles.

They raised key concerns include severe space constraints in Tasmac shops for safely storing returned empty bottles.

"Amid an existing staff shortage, the extra workload is exacerbating the burden on employees. There is also a shortage of `10 coins and currency needed to refund customers who return the bottles.

Bottles often arrive in unclean and unhygienic conditions, leading to skin diseases and other health ailments among workers handling them. Basic equipment for collecting bottles is not provided adequately," said K Senthil Prabu, general secretary of the union.

“Meanwhile, oral orders have been issued to employees in Coimbatore North, Coimbatore South, Pudukkottai and Cuddalore districts to start scanning QR codes on bottles.

During a meeting on February 18, attended by the concerned minister and Tassmac officials, the administration had assured that the scheme would be implemented, through outsourcing or contractors. Despite this promise, the task is now being forced on regular employees," he added.

The union urged the Tasmac administration to refrain from unilateral actions that could disrupt operations and affect the wellbeing of the staff.