Tiruchy farmers urge release of water into Uyyakondan, Kattalai Mettu Vaickal canals to save crops

TIRUCHY: As intense summer heat and parched irrigation canals take hold in Tiruchy, farmers have urged authorities to release water into key canals like Uyyakondan and Kattalai Mettu Vaickal to meet drinking water needs and sustain agriculture until May.

A large number of farmers have cultivated summer paddy on around 15,000 acres this year. Additionally, hundreds of farmers have raised cash crops like banana, sugarcane, pulses, oilseeds, betel vine, vegetables and flowers in Karur and Tiruchy.

Though they are using borewell pump sets to irrigate crops, farmers say there should be some flow in the Cauvery and in the 17 irrigation canals that draw water from the Mayanur and Mukkombu barrages to help sustain the groundwater level.

V Ayyavu, a farmer from Muthalaipatti in Tiruchy, said he cultivates jasmine and roses on his one-and-a-half-acre land with borewell water due to no flow in the Uyyakondan and High Level Kattalai Channel.

“Farmers from Muthalaipatti, Posampatti, Pothavur, Neithalur Colony and a few other villages have raised various flower crops on around 1,000 acres and are completely reliant on borewells, where the water level has already gone below 10 feet due to the unavailability of water canals. This may deplete further. If water is released into the High Level Kattalai Channel for at least 20 days, we can manage till June 12,” Ayyavu said.

V Kalaiselvan, a banana farmer from Thiruvalarsolai, told TNIE that banana cultivation requires a steady supply of water. However, there has been no flow in the Mettu Vaikkal, a source of irrigation water originating from Mukkombu.

“The summer temperature in the district has intensified to the point where people are unable to step outside. So, we request the officials to release water from Mettur for at least three weeks,” he added.

Since January 28, water has not been released into irrigation canals, causing groundwater levels in rural areas to drop. This has led to severe drinking water shortage to farmers and livestock, Ayilai Sivasuriyan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (CPIM-affiliated) said.